PERRYSBURG — All members of the school community are invited to a public open house honoring retiring Perrysburg Board of Education member Gretchen Downs on Dec. 9 at Hull Prairie Intermediate School, 25480 Hull Prairie Road.
Downs is retiring after 20 years on the board. Alumni, current and retired employees, current students, families, colleagues and other well-wishers are all encouraged to attend.
The reception and hors d’oeuvres is set from 6-7 p.m. The program will be at 7 p.m. Cake will be served at 7:30 p.m.
The community, including current students, alumni, colleagues, parents, community members, can submit a video to be shared with her. A montage of clips will also be used to create a video that will be shared with the public.
All entries are to be submitted via Google Drive to thosler@perrysburgschools.net. Submissions must be 20-30 seconds in length. The deadline for submission is Dec. 2.