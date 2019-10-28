One big school is not best for BG

To the Editor:

Why am I voting no on the current school levy:

Think about your experiences with…. small intimate theatres vs huge stadium venues; small local shops and businesses vs huge national chain box stores; small back country roads vs high speed four-lane freeways; small local family-owned restaurant vs large industrialized chain restaurant; small college town vs large metropolitan city.

Why should schools be different?

Think about the purpose of schools. It is the education of our future adults. Where is learning best accomplished? Describe the environment where any individual child will receive an optimum education. A small intimate environment with teachers and staff who know the child and their family well vs a large multi-room and multi hallways with many teachers and staff who might recognize their face but not know their name or family.

For me, it’s not about taxes. It’s not about convenience of one consolidated school on the grounds with the other schools. It’s not about a new building with everything in proper working condition. It’s not about keeping up with the times and comparing with other area schools.

For me, it’s all about how best will the children learn to become responsible compassionate adults? I want our children to retain newly learned information. I want our children to embrace interacting and engaging, where time is given for multiple individual connections with classmates, teachers and staff. I want our children to be encouraged to ask questions, to wonder and intellectually challenge. I want our children to stop, observe and be given the opportunity to ponder an idea or thought.

Is this what you want for our children? Then ask yourself, what kind of environment will best provide this development?

From the National Education Association: “A small school offers an environment in which students may be more visible. Student-teacher relationships improve, allowing teachers to more easily identify individual talents and unique needs of each student, which offers a more personalized educational experience. Teachers are able to interact more with their faculty administrators.”

I plan to vote no on this current levy because I would like to see the school board and the community come up with a different plan to utilize small neighborhood schools. Let’s design a plan that maintains the small educational environments for the optimum learning experience.

Melissa Shaffer

Bowling Green