Yvonne “Bonnie” M. (Saylor) Feck, 85, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away May 21, 2022. She was born June 29, 1936 in Toledo, Ohio to the late Milton and Verlie (York) Saylor. She married Paul Feck on July 5, 1958 and he survives in Bowling Green.
Along with her husband Paul, of nearly 64 years, Bonnie is survived by her children Susie (Bob) Livingston of Toledo, Ohio, Michael (Linda) Feck, of Ida, Michigan, Jackie (Jim) Biglin of Whitehouse, Ohio, David (Leslie) Feck of Toledo, Ohio, and Julie (Jim) Carns of Perrysburg, Ohio, 10 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brothers Carl Saylor and Kenny (Helen) Saylor.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sisters Betty Rodawalt and Joann Stout.
Yvonne was a member of St. John XXIII in Perrysburg, Ohio. She loved her family dearly and her greatest joy came from the time she spent with them, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed spending time traveling, shopping and going to the casino.
A memorial mass will be held on Tuesday May 31, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St. John XXIII, 24250 N. Dixie Hwy. Perrysburg, Ohio 43551. Father Herb Weber will officiate. Visitation will be held Tuesday at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of mass at 11:00 a.m. A luncheon will immediately follow mass and will be held at the church. Burial will be private at Restlawn Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be given in her memory to Hospice of Northwest Ohio.
