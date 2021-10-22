Winston W. Mason age 54, of Fairfield, passed away Monday October 18, 2021.
He was born August 11, 1967 in Kansas City Missouri the son of Susannah (nee Holsberg) Mason and the late Winston W. Mason.
Mr. Mason moved with his family to Ohio at a young age. He graduated from Eastwood High School in Pemberville, Ohio. He graduated from the University of Toledo and earned a degree in Business as well as playing baseball there as the starting shortstop.
Mr. Mason worked in sales and had a great desire to help people. He went back to school and graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a BS in Nursing and had been working at 4 Main of Fort Hamilton Hospital, Hamilton, Ohio. He took a Spanish immersion trip to South America and became fluent in Spanish which helped him communicate with his patients.
He was active in volunteer work and was part of the Big Brother mentoring program for many years. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting, fishing, and biking. He started a bartending business with his life partner Cheryl and they loved working together. He was a great cook and was a great friend to all that met him.
Mr. Mason is survived by his mother Sue Ehmke; siblings Wade (Josette) Mason, Sueann Mason, Jessica Ehmke, and Andy (Angie) Ehmke; nieces and nephews Eva, Julia, Emily, Rio, Shane, and Windsor; and his life partner, Cheryl Stevens.
Visitation at the Webster Funeral Home, 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield, on Saturday October 23, 2021 from 3:00 PM until the time of the funeral service at 5:00 PM.