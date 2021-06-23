Wilma J. Nye, 69, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away Sunday June 20, 2021. She was born October 18, 1951 to the late Lewis and Eva (Echelbarger) Nye.
Wilma worked as a custodian at BGSU for many years before retiring in 2005. She was a member of the American Legion in Pemberville and NAMI of Wood County. She enjoyed spending time knitting and crocheting.
She is survived by her sister-in-law Victoria Nye of LaGrange, Ohio, niece Suzanna (Robert) Perine of LaGrange, Ohio, great-niece Gabriele Perine, great-nephew Connor Perine and several cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Wilbur and nephew Wilbur Jr.
Her funeral service will be held on Friday June 25, 2021 at Noon at Dunn Funeral Home, located in the Historical District of Bowling Green at 408 West Wooster St. Pastor Debbie Conklin will officiate. Visitation will be held Friday morning at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at noon.
Memorial contributions may be given in her memory to the American Diabetes Association or NAMI of Wood County.
