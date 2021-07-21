William Robert Titus, 93, of Bowling Green, Ohio, passed away Tuesday July 20, 2021. He was born August 17, 1927, in Bowling Green to the late Charles and Mary (Hunter) Titus. He married Dora (Rockwood) Titus on December 17, 1949, and she preceded him in death in 2014.
Bill was an avid golfer and devoted member of the Bowling Green Country Club for over 80 years. His father taught him the sportsmanship and love of the game at an early age and together they played the course many years. He eventually traveled with his own son, Jeffrey, to play several courses in California and West Virginia. He was a life-long member of The First Presbyterian Church in Bowling Green, and the Zenobia Shriners. Bill cherished the times he spent traveling with his family and friends. In later years he especially looked forward to his group of pool buddies who were regulars at the Senior Center. He was so gratified that he could witness the new Senior Center in Bowling Green and play a few last games there with his dear friends. His greatest joy in life came from the time he spent with family. Bill was a raconteur of life and history in Bowling Green and felt fortunate to call Bowling Green his home. Pops, we will miss you.
Left to honor his memory are his children Debra (Gene) Zappitelli of Bowling Green, Sue (Bob) Fellers of Bowling Green, Jeff (Kelly) Titus of Marietta, Georgia, and Kim (James) Gamellia of Avon Lake, Ohio; grandchildren Allie (Shaun) Briggs, Major Stephanie (Jeff) Gasper, Jake (Tracy) Vanneman, Leslie (Sam) Echelberry, Caroline Titus, Ian Titus, James Gamellia Jr., Nate (Kaila) Gamellia, Nick Gamellia, and Anna (Austin) Page; 11 great-grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren on the way.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Dora, his first grandchild Jeffrey Zappitelli, and his siblings Richard Titus, Wayne Titus, and Mary Pemberton.
A private family graveside service will be held with burial at Oak Grove Cemetery. Reverend David Montgomery will officiate. A Celebration of his Life will be held later. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Dunn Funeral Home in Bowling Green.
The family gratefully thanks Dr. Richard Walsh, Dr. Dhaval Parikh, and Dr. Omar Khan for their compassionate care and dedication to their patients.
For those who wish to make a donation in Bill’s memory, please consider The First Presbyterian Church or a charity of your choosing.
