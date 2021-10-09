William Robert Bess
11/20/1945 ~ 9/26/2021
Some things are never left unsaid. Some times the time is right. Some where, loved ones reunite. Bill was the man who held hands with so many, and lifted others in times of need, and now we have had the opportunity to thank him, to tell him we love him, and to pray for his peace.
Bill was a humble man with both an extraordinary IQ and a keen lexicon who could sing as beautifully as he could write. He was an incredible leader, who loved nothing more than following a trail on horseback.
His favorite places in the world were far from the beaten path, where fly fishing feeds the soul, the big sky offers hope, and the campfire’s embers warm the heart. The sheer truth of such natural beauty has its simplicity, and for Bill, that was everything.
An extraordinary man, Bill was graced with tremendous optimism, incredible determination, and steadfast honor. He accepted his “Wild Bill” nickname with pride, as in his heart of hearts, he was always a cowboy.
Bill is survived by his wife B J; daughter Angela and her husband Eric; step-daughter Heather and grandchildren Caroline and Connor; step-son Patrick, his wife Andrea and grandchildren Emma and Jack.
With love and honor, we will Celebrate the Life of Bill Bess on Saturday, October 30 at The Lakes Clubhouse, 5501 South Lakeshore Drive, Tempe, AZ from 3:00 to 5:00 PM.
We would like to collect stories, special memories and humor, honoring Bill. Please forward to: bjbess@umich.edu.
In lieu of flowers, Bill requested donations be made to Patrick’s non-profit foundation, Gold Star Sailing, a high adventure, nurturing experience for surviving teens of military personnel.
To learn more and/or to donate, click on goldstarsailing.org.
Bill was always a coach, a teacher and a mentor, and he didn’t want to miss this last opportunity to help others.