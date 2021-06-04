William R. Rock, 90, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away May 27, 2020.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Thursday June 10, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 315 S. College Dr. Bowling Green, Ohio 43402. Pastor Rob Spicer will officiate.
A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held immediately following the service Thursday June 10, 2021 from 4:00 to 6:30 p.m. at the Bowling Green Country Club, 923 Fairview Ave. Bowling Green.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Dunn Funeral Home in Bowling Green.