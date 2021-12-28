William Leady, 84, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away December 28, 2021. He was born November 14, 1937 to the late Chris Leady and Ethyl Croyle.
Bill worked as a civil engineer in the Western states of Colorado, Wyoming, Utah and Montana for over 40 years, retiring in 2005. After retirement, he and his wife Anna settled back in Ohio where they were closer to family. Bill loved fly fishing in the Rocky Mountains. He made his own rods and flies. He also enjoyed spending time hunting, watching & listening to football. He could have a T.V., radio and the internet all playing different games at the same time and tell you all that was going on. In his younger years, he enjoyed traveling and vegetable gardening.
He was the youngest of five boys and always enjoyed being with his brothers and visited them often. He served our country in the United States Air Force for 4 years (1955-1959) and was stationed in Fairbanks, Alaska.
Bill was married in 1958 to Lois Jennings and they had 4 children. In 1972 he married Anna Scherff and combined families of 7 children. They were married until 2015 when Anna preceded him in death.
His brother Dick told him after 3 brothers had already passed, “Whoever’s last, don’t forget to turn out the light.” It’s alright that you couldn’t Dad, but we remembered for you.
He is survived by his children Mike (Melissa) Leady of Swanton, Ohio, John (Jackie) Leady of Weston, Ohio, Dale (Brenda) Leady of Toledo, Ohio and Kathy Engle of Bowling Green, Ohio, step-children Steve Rood of Colorado and Jody (Jim) Williams of Bowling Green, Ohio, 18 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren and sister-in-law Norma Leady of Dowling, Ohio.
He was preceded in death by his step-daughter Debbie Warncke and brothers Ralph (Neisha) Leady, Robert (Martha) Leady, Dick (Ruth) Leady and Jim Leady.
A private graveside service will be held at Tontogany Cemetery. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Dunn Funeral Home in Bowling Green.
Memorial contributions may be given to Promedica Ebeid Hospice or a charity of the donor’s choice.