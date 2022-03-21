William K. DeJong, age 73, of Perrysburg, Ohio died swiftly and gently on Friday, March 18, 2022, at Brookdale - Bowling Green while preparing for bed.
His family is so very grateful for the supportive loving care provided during the last 4-1/2 years by Brookdale and the caring staff over the years.
William was the eldest child of William M. and Lucille (Nyp) DeJong, and grew up with his brother Jon, in Grand Rapids, Michigan. He lived half of his life in his beloved Ann Arbor, moving to Ohio in 1997, where the children were raised, and enjoying 25 years with his family there.
William met Carol L Willson while working at Bechtel Power in Ann Arbor, Michigan. They were married in their home, in May 1988.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his in-laws, numerous aunts and uncles, his sister-in-law Ellen Willson and some friends and colleagues along the way.
He is survived by his wife, Carol, Perrysburg, Ohio, and children, Karen and Paul DeJong.
Known as a clever and witty English major, who became a nuclear engineer, he enjoyed telling stories to friends and neighbors, perhaps while enjoying his ritual Friday or Saturday gin martini. He excelled academically at Creston High School, and later at the University of Michigan, earning a Master’s degree in both Nuclear Engineering and English.
About five years ago Carol had the good fortune to overhear at his 50th class reunion, “There stands the brain trust of the class of ‘67”, as they gestured toward Bill and two peers. Thank you, whomever you were, it meant the world to her.
Over the years, he worked at Bechtel Power, in Ann Arbor, five years later, landing with several peers at Davis Bessie Nuclear Power Plant, in NW Ohio, having a long and useful career, spanning more than 20 years. His family will remember him for always having some reading materials nearby, and often a pen in hand, occasional leaving a permanent ink spot, not where you’d want one. Among his favorites were the Sunday NY Times and the best liberal or science magazines, somewhat reluctantly passed along by his mother-in-law.
William was a hard worker, with attention to details, regularly and continuing editing and fine tuning until all the bases had been covered, twice. Nothing soothed his soul like a beautiful sunrise or sunset, a good dog walk, with Jake, Henry or lastly Sutton, and he always enjoyed spying a bald eagle flying alongside the car window as he drove Route 2 home from DBNPS. Any moment spent at the shore of Lake Michigan, from Chicago to the Mackinaw bridge, was time well spent. He loved the planned family vacations in northern Michigan and later camping trips to Lake Superior’s north shore, the Canadian Rockies and the famous NYC, NYE trip. He tricked us all into thinking the only way to get used to the cold lake water was by running fast into the approaching waves. As matter of fact, it was his favorite way to send us all launching ourselves ahead and before him.
William, you are surely missed. If you are moved to do so, please consider a donation to Michigan Alzheimer’s Disease Center-Wellness program, NPR or your favorite charity.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home, 1460 W Wooster Street, Bowling Green, Ohio www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com.