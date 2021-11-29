William G. “Hoot” Gibson, 87, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away November 13, 2021. He was born January 21, 1934 in Upper Sandusky, Ohio to the late George L. and Eva (Payne) Gibson. He married Jacquilyn Koch on August 24, 1963 and she survives in Bowling Green.
Bill served in the United States Air Force for 20 years, retiring as Lt. Col. He flew worldwide on resupply missions as a navigator with the Airlift Command. Additionally he served tours of duty in Japan, Okinawa, the Philippines and Vietnam.
He is survived by his wife Jacquilyn of Bowling Green.
Services will be private for the family with burial in Fairview Cemetery in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Dunn Funeral Home in Bowling Green.
Memorial contributions may be given in his memory to The Salvation Army.
