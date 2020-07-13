William F. Schoof Jr., 90, of E. Indiana Avenue, Perrysburg, OH left this world on July 6, 2020. He was born in Toledo, OH on September, 15 1929 to William and Florence (Worman) Schoof. After graduating Waite High School in 1947 he was married in Perrysburg on May 10, 1962 to Elaine (Blinzley) Schoof. He was, along with his wife, a lifelong member of the Toledo Sailing Club. In addition to his longtime work of being a longshoreman at the Toledo Lakefront Docks, William was a member of the Maumee Elks Lodge, the Toledo Ski Club, and could often be found using his Ham radio under the license code W8ZXJ.
William is survived by his children Cathy (John) Coke of California, William (Jane) Schoof III of Pickerington, OH, Michael Schoof of Perrysburg, OH, and Jennifer (Don) Mikuluk of Lakewood, OH; eight grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife Elaine; his parents; and sisters Pat (Jake) Elston and Marilyn (Ray) Pockmire).
Friends will be received on Thursday July, 16 2020 from 10 A.M. to 1 P.M. at Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, 222 E. South Boundary Street, Perrysburg (419-874-3133). Funeral Services will be held immediately following at 1 P.M. with burial in Fort Meigs Union Cemetery. Memorial Contributions may be made to Ohio Living Home Health and Hospice, (1730 S Reynolds Rd, Toledo, OH 43614). Condolences maybe left online to the family at www.witzlershank.com