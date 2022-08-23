William Earle left us on Sunday August 21 to join his wife Marilyn.
He passed away from natural causes after a battle with Dementia.
He was born on June 21, 1935, in Massillon, Ohio and is the son of the late Margaret and Raymond Earle.
He resided in Perrysburg Township for nearly 50 years and most recently resided in Maumee, Ohio.
He was a graduate of Maumee High School Class of 1953 and was class President and was involved in many school activities. On October 26, 1957, he wed his high school sweetheart, Marilyn Noftz. They celebrated their 48th anniversary in October 2005.
Bill’s professional career included serving as a Sergeant in the Marines, working for the Post Office, and Precision Business Forms. The majority of his career was spent as a Data Processing Manager for Johns Manville in Waterville, Ohio.
He was also involved in several organizations including serving as the Treasurer of the Rossford Athletic Boosters, member of the Maumee Eagles, Coach of Little League Baseball for his sons, Co-Founder of the NLL football preview, DPMA officer, and was a 62 year member of the Maumee Elks. He was a Past Exalted Ruler of the Elks and received the honor of being selected as Elk of the Year. One of his favorite past times was taking his wife to the Elks, meeting with friends, and dancing to 50’s music from live bands.
He will be fondly remembered as a devoted and loving father, son, grandfather and husband. He was blessed with the ability to make friends with anyone. He liked conversing and spending time with his neighbors.
Bill’s greatest enjoyment was spending time with his family. He followed all the sports activities that his sons were involved in during their school and college years. He helped both of his children with property renovations and was always volunteering to help with various other projects.
He attended almost every one of his grandchildren’s sports and school related activities. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren at the Cub Lake family cottage in Hillsdale, Michigan. He exemplified what a grandparent should be. Both of his grandchildren, Jessica and Jacob, had the opportunity to live with him in Maumee while attending post high school education classes.
Some of his favorite hobbies included displaying his great sense of humor regardless of the situation, gardening, house renovations, having a cold one with neighbors, attending and actively being involved with local government and community related meetings and events, grilling (including cooking his famous “marathon” chicken), and fishing. He enjoyed spending time with his lady friend, Jan Rastocan, during the later years of his life.
He is survived by his sons Michael and Mark, grandchildren Jessica and Jacob, brother James, sister Sheilah, and other family members and friends. He was preceded in by death by his father, Raymond Earle, mother, Margaret Earle, brother Daniel Earle and parent-in-laws Walter and Orpha Noftz.
Family and friends will be received at the Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home, 501 Conant St., Maumee on Friday, August 26, 2022, from 4:00 PM-8:00 PM. Additional visitation will be on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at the funeral home from 10:00 AM until the time of funeral services at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow at Ft. Meigs Cemetery, Perrysburg. Memorial Contributions may be made to Maumee Elks or Maumee Eagles. Online condolences may be shared at walkerfuneralhomes.com.