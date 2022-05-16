William E. Lake passed away on April 26, 2022 after and 8 month battle with pancreatic cancer. A
34 year resident of Bowling Green he contributed greatly to the music scene here. first as a music theory professor at BGSU for 23 years, and then in retirement as creator and director of BiG Band BG, the Bowling Green Area Community Jazz Band.
He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Emily A. Lake, his daughter, Anne Lake & her husband Kirby Haugland, a brother Brian J. Lake (Ksenia), a sister Barbara J. Thompson (Joel), and many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and -nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents William H. and Betty J (Butterworth) Lake, and a niece Alanna M Lake.
Donations in his honor may be sent to Bowling Green Area Community Bands, PO Box 1236, Bowling Green Ohio 43402