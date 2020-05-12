William E. Culbertson of Bowling Green, OH passed away of natural causes on May 10, 2020 at Heritage Corner Health Care Campus in Bowling Green. He was born on October 13, 1922 in Damascus Township McClure, OH to Joseph and Orpha Culbertson.
He is survived by his daughter, Hollis A. Pearson (Edwin) of Westampton NJ; Son, William T. Culbertson of Bowling Green; granddaughters, Sarah Senno (Todd) and Courtney Esposito (Bryan), grandsons, David Culbertson (Danielle), Michael Culbertson (Melinda) and Stephen Culbertson (Shannon) plus 11 great grandchildren. He married Phyllis A. Thurston in Grand Rapids, OH on August, 30 1947. She preceded him in death on April 19, 2011.
William graduated from Grand Rapids High School in 1940. He joined the Army in 1942 and served in the Army Air Corp as a Glider Pilot Instructor during WWII. After his service in the Army he went on to attend Ohio State University and graduated from there in 1948. After his graduation he worked as an accountant with a business in Toledo and in 1952 joined Wood County Hospital as the Business Manager. He later became the Administrator of Wood County Hospital and retired from the Hospital in 1987. During his time with the Hospital he was active with the Ohio Hospital Association and served as Chairman of the Board of that association for several years.
He was a 73 year member of the Grand Rapids American Legion and a 73 year member of the Grand Rapids Masonic Lodge. He was also a longtime member of the Bowling Green Exchange Club, the Bowling Green Country Club, First Presbyterian Church in Bowling Green and was involved with several Bowling Green area community service organizations. William enjoyed playing golf, playing bridge, reading, traveling and watching his grandchildren’s many activities.
Those wishing to make a memorial contribution may do so to the Wood County Hospital Foundation or the Wood County Public Library.
A private graveside service will be held at a later date at Beaver Creek Cemetery in Grand Rapids. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Dunn Funeral Home in Bowling Green.
