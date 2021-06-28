William D. Gilders passed away June 15, 2021. He was born April 18, 1942 to William E. and Ruth (Wygant) Gilders. He married Susan J. (Welsh) Gilders on June 13, 1964. They were fortunate to have the gift of 57 years together. He was a devoted husband and fulfilled the promise he made on their wedding day.
He enjoyed time with his family, extended family, and friends. He was always available for projects and helped his family as they moved through the experiences of their lives. He became a part of the Welsh family (Susan) at an early age, and they appreciated his positive impact and kindness through the years. His Maine friends and their children remember light-hearted times together as they camped and enjoyed boating experiences on the lakes in Maine. In Ohio, others enjoyed time spent in conversation with Bill in his barn-younger neighborhood children as well as older friends-or in neighborhood and social gatherings.
He began his working career with Libby Owens Ford in Rossford as a technician and then joined Owens-Illinois and assumed an engineering position. He continued his career with Fairchild Semiconductor in Portland, Maine. He returned to Techneglas, Inc. at Levis Park in Perrysburg and was the Administration and Facility Manager.
Bill was a man of many interests, hobbies, and talents. Some of his favorite years involved sailing off the coast of Maine in his sailboat and traveling in his motorhome with his wife Susan. His projects included home remodeling, the construction of model boats, airplanes, dulcimers, small toys and baking.
He leaves behind sisters, Judith (Gilders) Mcknight and Susan B. Gilders. He spent time with nephews and nieces, Jenna Winters, Todd J. Brown, Molly Lawson, Matthew Amendola, Alyssa Umbel and Drew and Riley Welsh. They enjoyed his sense of humor and experienced special times together.
Bill will be missed by his wife, family, and friends. Years created memories for their hearts and so there will be sadness but also joy as they recall times together.
His wife and sister would like to express deep gratitude to the kind caregivers at SKLD Perrysburg facility and the personnel from Ohio Living Hospice that were involved in his end-of-life care.
A celebration of William’s life will be held Friday, July 30, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 315 S. College Drive, Bowling Green, Ohio. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Witzler-Shank Walker Funeral Home, Perrysburg (419-874-3133). Memorial contributions may be made in William’s name to www.ohioliving.org/foundation/donate or the donor’s choice. Condolences may be made online to the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.