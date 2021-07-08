William C. Sheets (86) of Luckey passed away at his sons home surrounded by his loving family, on Tuesday, July 6, 2021. He was born on September 20, 1934 in Bowling Green, OH to Richard and Mary (Weddell) Sheets. On July 28, 1956 he married Sara E. Starr in Bowling Green, OH. William and Sara have raised 4 children and celebrated nearly 65 years of marriage before Sara’s passing in May of this year.
In addition to farming, William worked in maintenance at Ohio Lime in Woodville for 42 years before retiring. He was a man of faith and enjoyed attending Independent Free-Will Baptist Church in Pemberville with Sara. He enjoyed his animals, especially horses, having attended numerous rodeo’s in his younger years. William also enjoyed tractors, classic cars and he especially loved his family and spending time with them.
William is survived by his children: Bill (Roxanne) Sheets of Pemberville, Scott (Brenda) Sheets of Pemberville, Raymond (Pinkie) Sheets of FL, and Jenny
(David) Lahman of Bowling Green. Grandchildren: Dan (Shannon), Doug (Kendra), Bill (Bobbie), Josh (Barb), Mandi (Daryl), and Jamie (Doug). Great-grandchildren: Kasidy, Serenity, Valory, Dakota, Madisyn, Morgen, Dylan, Tristan, William and Junuh. Brother: Richard (Nedra) Sheets of Pemberville, and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife Sara, he was preceded in death by his parents. William’s family would like to extend a special thank you to Med1Care, and all of his caregivers.
Family and friends will be received 4-7 p.m., Sunday, July 11, 2021 at Marsh & Marsteller Funeral Home, 4094 State Route 105, in Pemberville. A Funeral Service will be conducted 11 a.m., Monday, July 12, 2021 with an additional time of visitation from 10 a.m., until time of service, at Independent Free-Will Baptist Church, 20144 Bradner Rd., Pemberville. Burial will follow in Webster Township Cemetery, Scotch Ridge. Officiating will be Pastor Ross Bennett. A bereavement luncheon will be served at Faith United Methodist Church, 111 Main St., Luckey, OH, immediately following the cemetery service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials take the form of contributions to: the Wood County Humane Society or Freedom Twp. Fire and EMS. Those wishing to express a word of encouragement or share a memory or photo may do so at: www.marshfuneralhomes.com