William C. Schwab
September 2, 1923 – February 21, 2022
William Christopher “Bill” Schwab, 98, of Custar, Ohio, passed away Monday morning, February 21, 2022, at Wood County Hospital, Bowling Green, Ohio.
Bill was born September 2, 1923, in Deshler, Ohio, to the late Frank and Mary “Mayme” (Hentges) Schwab. Bill graduated from Milton Township High School and attended the Davis Business College in Toledo, Ohio. In 1943, Bill enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served his country during World War II. He attended Navy Electrical School and was then stationed on the USS Eichenberger, a US Navy destroyer escort. He spent 18 months in the Pacific Ocean and was honorably discharged in April 1946.
Bill returned home and married Lois Rossow on June 15, 1946, in Bowling Green, Ohio. They have shared a marriage of over 75 years and served as a beautiful example of married life and companionship.
Bill was a self-employed farmer and electrician. Returning from the Navy, he farmed with his father. As his family grew, he entered into partnership with his friend, Jim Wensink in the former Custar Hardware. He eventually would own and operate his own business, Schwab Electric, providing service to his neighbors and community in the greater Custar area. He was a member of St. Louis Catholic Church, Custar; Norcross-Meyers American Legion Post #305, Custar; a former member and president of Patrick Henry Local School Board and Deshler Camera Club.
In 1951, Bill and Lois began going to Northern Michigan and they became permanent residents in 1981. They made the Hiawatha Sportsman’s Club in the Upper Peninsula their home and as a resident he was a member of St. Stephen Catholic Church, Naubinway, Michigan and a 3rd Degree member of the Knights of Columbus; VFW Post, Engadine, and a past president and member of the board of directors for the Hiawatha Sportsman’s Club, Engadine. Over the years, the Club became a second home to the Schwab family. They became owners of property and have endless family memories.
Bill is survived by his lifetime companion and devoted wife, Lois; 6 children, Steven Schwab; Robert (Marcia) Schwab; Dennis (Mary) Schwab; Paul (Lynn) Schwab; Barbara (Jerry) Clink; Ellen (Scott) Boyer; 17 grandchildren and 27 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, great grandson, Samuel Aiden and siblings, Helen Maas; Dolores Hayes; Howard Schwab; Annabelle Schwab; Mary Jane Wilhelm and James Schwab.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at St. Louis Catholic Church, Custar with Fr. Jeff Walker officiating. Graveside services with military honors will follow at St. Louis Catholic Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. on Friday at Feehan-Rodenberger Funeral Home, Deshler and from 9-10 a.m., Saturday prior to the mass at the church.
The family suggests memorials to St. Louis Catholic Church or St. Stephen Catholic Church.
