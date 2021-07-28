William C. Maurer, 84, of Findlay, passed away on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. He was born June 23, 1937 to the late Claren and Thelma Faye (Quick) Maurer. Bill worked for Cooper Tire and retired after 32 years of service. Bill also Pastored for over 30 years, and was a member of the Upper Room Church of God.
Bill is survived by his wife, Carolyn Jean, daughters, Cheryl (Robert) Lance, Patti Maurer, Lyndi (Lee) Ferguson, and Kimberly (Fred) Hilt, daughters of Bill and his first wife Earlene; 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and multiple step-children and grandchildren. Bill was preceded in death by two sisters, Mona Martin and Connie Brown.
Friends and family may visit from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. on Friday, July 30, 2021 at HUFFORD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 1500 Manor Hill Rd, Findlay (419-422-1500). A funeral service will be held in the funeral home at 1 p.m. with Bishop Ken McBeath officiating. Interment will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery. Memorial contributions in Bill's name may be made to the Upper Room Church of God.