William (Bill) T. Culbertson passed peacefully in his home on March 15. Born July 30, 1951, in Toledo, Ohio, to parents William E. and Phyllis A. (Thurston) who predeceased him.
Bill graduated from Bowling Green High School in 1969 and attended Muskingum University, graduating with a business degree in 1973. After college, he began a career in banking that would span more than 45 years, spending many years with Huntington Bank and fully retiring from Signature Bank in 2020.
Active in the greater Bowling Green community, Bill served as past President of the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce and as Trustee of Wood County Hospital. He was also a proud member of the Bowling Green City Council for 8 years and a longtime member of the Bowling Green Board of Utilities.
Bill enjoyed spending his spare time outdoors – biking, golfing and tending to his yard. He also enjoyed reading, bourbon, and live music – most recently he visited his favorite haunt, The Slippery Noodle Inn. He loved sports from coaching little league baseball, supporting his children’s athletic adventures, loyally supporting any Detroit team along with the Buckeyes and recently cheering on his grandkids.
Left to cherish his memory are Tam Rolf, his committed partner, his children, the pride of his life: David (Danielle) of Columbus, Ohio, Michael (Melinda) of Canton, Ohio and Stephen (Shannon) of South Lyon, Michigan, and their mother. He was thrilled to be GP to seven incredible grandchildren: Gabrielle, Isabelle, Miles, Elliott, Stella, Lucas, and Andrew. Always a loving brother, he is survived by his sister Hollis (Ed) Pearson of Westampton, New Jersey and her family.
He was blessed to have countless friends who loved him, including Tam’s extended family, and colleagues who admired and respected him.
A celebration of his life will be held in the spring. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Dunn Funeral Home in Bowling Green.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Wood County Hospital Foundation or Capital City Hospice.