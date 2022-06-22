William “Bill” Kaetzel, 94, of Vonore, Tennessee and formerly of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away Sunday, June 19, 2022.
He was born on May 1, 1928 to the late Edward and Madge (Canterbury) Kaetzel in Wood County. He married Ruby Alma (Herr) Kaetzel on May 17, 1947 and she survives him.
Bill is also survived by his daughter, Holly (Mark) O’Donnell; grandchildren: John Thomas; Nick “Levi” (Shea) Thomas; Dylan Borton; great-grandchildren: John Jr., Cora, and Gage.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents; brothers: Ed and Ollie; and sisters: Pat and Pauline.
Bill worked as a lineman for GTE for over 25 years. He also worked as a realtor at Bradley and Newlove and freelance carpenter. Bill was a past commander for the Legion Post 45 and was a member of the First Christian Church in BG.
Visitation for Bill will be held on Thursday, June 23, 2022 from 4-6 pm at Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home, 1460 W. Wooster Street, Bowling Green, Ohio 43402. His funeral service will be held on Friday, June 24, 2022 at 10:00 am at the funeral home. Burial will immediately follow at Union Hill Cemetery in Bowling Green.
Hanneman Funeral Homes is honored to serve Bill’s family and encourage those to share a fond memory by visiting www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com.