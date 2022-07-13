William “Bill” J. Bachar, 92, of Walbridge, passed away at Glendale Assisted Living on Monday, July 11, 2022. He was born in Toledo to Morton and Lula (Kupp) Bachar on July 18, 1929. Bill was married to his beloved wife, Doris, who he’s missed dearly since her passing in 2017. Music was an instrumental part of Bill’s life. He was a talented trombone and baritone player who was active in many local bands including the Zenobia band, PAC (Polish American Concert), Deutschmeister Band, and the Owens Community Band. Bill also was a Mason and talented in “tinkering” with items and crafting things for his grandchildren.
He is survived by his children, Nancy (Gary) Weiland, David (Dawn) Bachar; grandchildren, Cale Weiland, Heather Weiland, Jason (Yasmine) Bachar, Michael (Ashley) Bachar, Tia (Joseph) Dorman, Janae (Matthew) Loth, Shawn Ruthenberg; and eight great-grandchildren. In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Harold Bachar and Ruth Furry; and parents.
Friends and family will be received on Thursday, July 14, 2022, from 4-7 p.m. at Witzler-Shank-Walker Funeral Home, 701 N. Main Street, Walbridge, OH 43465 (419-666-3121). Visitation will continue at the funeral home on Friday, July 15, 2022, beginning at 10 a.m., until the time of service at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Lake Township Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at walkerfuneralhomes.com.