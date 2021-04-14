William “Bill” George Baker, Weston, passed peacefully at his home on March 29, 2021. A visitation for Bill will be held from 11:00 AM to the time of his Memorial Service at 12:00 PM on Saturday April 24, 2021 at the Sonlight Church and Community Center, 19920 Sand Ridge Road Weston, Ohio 43569. A luncheon will immediately follow at the church. Those attending the services will be required to wear masks and practice social distancing.

0
0
0
0
0