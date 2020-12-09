William “Bill” Fearnside passed away Monday from a suspected heart attack while recovering from a recent injury. He was 76. Bill was born in Toledo on February 10, 1944 to Robert and Margaret (Powell) Fearnside, who preceded him in death. A 1962 graduate of Bowling Green High School, he married his high school sweetheart, Marilyn Irvin, on November 8, 1964, who survives him. He is further survived by their three children, Jeffrey (Val) Fearnside, Corvallis, Oregon, Timothy (Jacki) Fearnside, Boise, Idaho, and Amy Pickett, Kyle Texas, his brother Robert (Suzanne) Fearnside, Prescott, Arizona, and five grandchildren, Shannon, Erin, and Marc Pickett, Kyle Texas, and Ella and Bridget Fearnside, Boise, Idaho.
Bill started working early in life and continued throughout. He held many different jobs, sometimes working long hours. He started at ODOT and worked there for several years. He then owned and operated the Sunoco Station located on North Main in BG. He spent 24 years working at Surface Combustion in Toledo where he held several different positions. However, his true love was farming which he was actively involved in for over 20 years. He was a life-long member of the Ohio Farmer’s Union. He was an extremely hard worker, and a dedicated provider to his family. He will be dearly missed.
Bill served his country six years in the U.S. Army Reserve and was a longtime member of the American Legion #441, Tontogany. He was also a member of the Elks and Eagles.
Services will be private, per his wishes. In lieu of flowers or gifts, please consider making a donation to the Arbor Day Foundation or planting a tree in Bill’s honor.
Arrangments have been entrusted to Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home & Crematory, 1460 W. Wooster Street. Bowling Green, Ohio 43402. www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com