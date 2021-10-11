William “Bill” Dean Altman, 47, of Swanton, Ohio, passed away on Friday, October 8, 2021 peacefully at his home.
He was born on April 29, 1974 in Findlay, OH to Carroll and Roberta (Mitchell) Altman.
Bill is survived by his loving girlfriend Kristy Antoszewski-Winland of Swanton, Ohio and a brother Robert “Bob”(Tammy) Altman of Findlay, Ohio. He is also survived by his parents Carroll “Butch” Altman and Roberta Culver.
Bill graduated from Findlay High School in 1993 and started his career as a tow truck operator. He loved his career and helping others, along the way. Bill also enjoyed working on cars, demolition derbies, with his father, and collecting coins. He will be remembered for his drive and dedication to his career and hobbies.
Bill also loved his cats, Bandit and Oreo. His big heart and comical side will be missed by all that knew and loved him.
The family would like to thank Hospice of Northwest Ohio for their help and care.
In lieu of flowers, Bill’s family requests donations be made to Cancer Patient Services or Hospice of Northwest Ohio.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. on Wednesday, October 13th at Coldren-Crates Funeral Home in Findlay, Ohio.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, October 13th, at the funeral home.