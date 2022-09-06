William “Bill” D. Priest, age 60, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away unexpectedly on Friday, September 2, 2022, in Rossford. He was born on April 30, 1962, in Bowling Green to the late Robert & Betty (Morris) Priest.

Surviving Bill are his daughters, Misty Lance, Erika Barringer both of Callahan, Florida, Keesha (Jason) Miller of Bowling Green; son, Jaze Priest of Toledo; sister, Roberta (Ron) Ritter; brother, John Priest; grandchildren, Miranda, Brandon, Blake, Abrielle, Raleigh, Jodicee, Parker, Carsyn, Oaklan, Aubree, Kinnley, Maverick, Nova, Mercedes, Eleanor; great-grandchildren, Alaia, Kane, baby Rowan on the way; and his best friend, Ed Castillo. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert & Betty; siblings, Teresa, Darrel, Lindsay, and Larry Priest; and son-in-law, Michael Clark.