William “Bill” D. Priest, age 60, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away unexpectedly on Friday, September 2, 2022, in Rossford. He was born on April 30, 1962, in Bowling Green to the late Robert & Betty (Morris) Priest.
Surviving Bill are his daughters, Misty Lance, Erika Barringer both of Callahan, Florida, Keesha (Jason) Miller of Bowling Green; son, Jaze Priest of Toledo; sister, Roberta (Ron) Ritter; brother, John Priest; grandchildren, Miranda, Brandon, Blake, Abrielle, Raleigh, Jodicee, Parker, Carsyn, Oaklan, Aubree, Kinnley, Maverick, Nova, Mercedes, Eleanor; great-grandchildren, Alaia, Kane, baby Rowan on the way; and his best friend, Ed Castillo. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert & Betty; siblings, Teresa, Darrel, Lindsay, and Larry Priest; and son-in-law, Michael Clark.
Bill was considered the Jack of All Trades with talents in various occupations over the years including construction and maintenance, and was also an electrician and carpenter for many years. He was a member of the Bowling Green and North Baltimore Fraternal Order of Eagles clubs, and among many hobbies he enjoyed woodworking, buying scratch off tickets, and spending time with his family and friends. His greatest love in life were his children and grandchildren, and his favorite title was being called Pawpaw. Bill will always be remembered for his caring nature, as he would always lend a helping hand to anyone in need.
Friends will be received from 3:00 – 5:00 PM on Thursday, September 8, 2022, at Barndt Funeral Home in Wayne, Ohio. Memorial donations may be made to Bill’s family. Online condolences may be sent to Bill’s family at www.barndtfuneralhome.org.