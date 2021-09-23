William “Bill” D. Lafferty, age 73, of Perrysburg, OH passed away at home on Wednesday, September 22, 2021. He was born on September 20, 1948 in Richmond, OH to John and Dorothy (Johnson) Lafferty. He graduated from Eastwood High School in 1966. He later served in the United States Army as a Military Policeman in Okinawa during the Vietnam War. On February 10, 1973 he married Marcia K. Losey at Salem Lutheran Church in Pemberville, OH. Bill and Marcia have a niece that is the light of their lives, and have celebrated over 48 years of marriage together.
Bill, in his early years worked with UPS, and then later Owned and operated Custom Van Shack for 42 years. In addition, Bill and his wife Marcia have owned Lafferty Leisure Village in Perrysburg since 1989. He was an avid Cleveland Indians and Ohio State Buckeyes fan. Bill enjoyed the outdoors including: traveling, boating, and camping. Spending time with his extended family especially his niece Olivia, remained Bill’s favorite pastime.
In addition to his wife Marcia, Bill is survived by his niece: Olivia Newsome. Brothers: Larry (Doris) Lafferty, Jack (Judy) Lafferty, Jim (Gail) Lafferty and sister: Kathleen (Tony) Fowler. Brothers-in-law: Dave Losey, Dick (Mary) Losey and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, father and mother-in-law: Ralph and Shirley Losey. Brothers-in-law: Dan and Doug Losey. Nephews: Max Lafferty, James Rice and niece: Jennifer Losey
Family and friends will be received 2-7 p.m., Friday, September 24, 2021 at Marsh & Marsteller Funeral Home, 110 West Main St., Luckey, OH. A Funeral Service will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Zion Lutheran Church, 303 Park Drive, Luckey, OH. There will be an additional time of visitation beginning at 10 a.m., until time of service. Officiating will be, Rev Jaci Tiell. Interment will be in Troy Township Cemetery, Luckey. Memorials may take the form of contributions to: Wood County Humane Society, Zion Lutheran Church or Troy Twp. Fire Dept. Those wishing to express a word of encouragement, share a memory or photo may do so at: www.marshfuneralhomes.com.