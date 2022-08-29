William (Bill) Clausen, 84, of Huntington Beach, CA, passed away early Tuesday morning, August 23, 2022.
Bill was born August 31, 1937, in Henry County, Ohio to the late Ernest J. Clausen and H. Janet (Miley) Nesbit. Bill was a graduate of Leipsic High (’55) and Bowling Green State University. He began his teaching career in the Bowling Green school district and finished his career in Southern California. He was passionate about sprint car racing, spending over 25 years as a driver and collecting/trading model trains.