William “Bill” Burkhardt of Monterey, Tennessee, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday February 24, 2022 at the age of 65.
He was born in Perrysburg, Ohio on September 3, 1956 to James and Doris Burkhardt.
He was a graduate of Perrysburg High School Class of 1975 prior to enlisting in the Navy.
After his time in the military, Bill enjoyed a long career driving semi-trucks while traveling across the country. Later in life, he settled into Monterey, Tennessee to assist his dad with farming and working on antique tractors which they took to shows together. He loved motorcycles, guns, guitars and country music.
Bill will be greatly missed. He was a fun-loving, hillbilly with a laugh and “gritty” sense of humor you could never forget. Although mischievous at times, he loved sharing his big-hearted nature to help others and give in any way he could. He was always loyal to everyone he cared about.
He was a member of the local Elks Club and St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Crossville, Tennessee. He was also a member of the Cumberland Plateau and Crossville Antique Tractor Clubs.
He is survived by his father, James “Jim” Burkhardt; sisters, Vicki Burkhardt and Laurie Burkhardt-Garman; nieces, Tonya (AJ) Brownlow, Tory (Keith) Redway and Nicole (Ross) Muller; nephews, Jeremy (Holly) Jacobs and Anthony Baldini; great nieces, Carmen Brownlow and Sophia Jacobs; great nephews, Aiden and Ethan Muller; and his sweet dogs, Sugar and Baby Girl.
He was preceded in death by his beloved mother, Doris Burkhardt; fiance, Roxanne; nephew, Cody Garman; and his precious dogs named Harley.
A memorial mass will be held at St. Rose Church in Perrysburg, Ohio on Saturday, July 23rd at 10:30 AM. Immediately following mass, there will be time for visitation with Bill’s family and food will be provided downstairs in St. Rose’s cafeteria.
Per his wishes, Bill had a military funeral and was previously laid to rest at the East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery on Thursday, April 21, 2022.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to St Jude’s Children’s Hospital in Bill’s honor.