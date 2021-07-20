William “Bill” A. Frankforther, age 71, of Wayne, Ohio passed away peacefully on Monday, July 19, 2021 surrounded by his loving family at the Bridge Hospice Care Center in Bowling Green, Ohio.
He was born on November 1, 1949 in Fostoria to the late Orville “Tom” & Betty J. (Matson) Frankforther. Bill married Mary Rubel in Fremont on April 5, 1971.
Surviving Bill is his loving wife of 50 years, Mary; son, Paul Frankforther of Wayne; daughter, Jami (Brian) Bramble of Nine Mile Falls, Washington; brother, Ron Frankforther of Fostoria; sister, Beverly (Lee) Boulis of Portage; grandchildren, Mykel Spence, Cheyenne Bramble, Brian Bramble II; great-grandchild, Kailer Roberg.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Tom & Betty; and brothers, Kenneth & Roy Lee.
Bill was a 1968 graduate of the Ohio School for the Deaf, and then worked in maintenance at the Cain’s Potato Chip Factory, followed by Press Operator at Ottawa Rubber for many years. He was a former member of the Albert Bowe American Legion Post #338 in Bradner, a member of the Ohio Association of Deaf Bowlers, and was a former Softball Coach for Wayne Little League for many years.
Bill had many hobbies including fishing, gardening, woodworking, and his greatest love of all was spending time with his family.
Friends will be received from 1-5 p.m. on Saturday, July 24, 2021 at Barndt Funeral Home in Wayne, Ohio, where a Celebration of Life Service will begin Saturday at 5 p.m.
Burial will take place at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to Bill’s family.
Online condolences may be sent to Bill’s family at www.barndtfuneralhome.org.