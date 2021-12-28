William A. Calderhead, Jr, 74, of Marblehead, OH and formerly of North Baltimore, OH passed away Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at Stein Hospice Care Center, Sandusky, OH. He was born March 11, 1947 in Findlay, OH, the son of William A. and Ida Frances (Julian) Calderhead, Sr. He married Brenda K. Benroth on August 22, 1982. Bill graduated from North Baltimore High School and received his BA in Education from the University of Findlay. He was a veteran of the United States Army.
Bill taught biology for McComb Schools retiring in 2006. Bill and Brenda moved to Marblehead after retirement because he loved boating and being on the water. He was the Past President of Bar Harbor Property Owners Association, Past Commodore of Gravel Bar Yacht Club and Past President of McComb Teachers Education Association. He previously sang and played guitar and banjo in the band: The New Folk.
Surviving are his wife of 39 years, Brenda; daughter: Amy Renee (Greg) Byerly of Akron, OH; granddaughters: Hannah Byerly, Kaitlyn Byerly, Dallora Calderhead; brother: Carlton (June) Calderhead of Brunswick, OH; nephews: Jay Calderhead, Kyle Calderhead and Scott Calderhead. He was preceded in death by his son: Ryan Calderhead and his parents.
In keeping with Bill’s wishes all services will be private. Memorial contributions may be given to Magruder Hospital Foundation, 615 Fulton St. Port Clinton, OH 43452 or Stein Hospice, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, OH 44870. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.neideckercrosserpriesman.com.