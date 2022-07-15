William A. “Bill” Trombly, age 70, peacefully passed away with family by his bedside on July 7, 2022 in St. Vincent-Mercy Medical Center after declining health the last 6 months. Bill was born to Thomas & Shirley (Meldrum) Trombly on July 26, 1951 in Mount Clemens, MI. He married Judy Wagner on March 29, 1969 at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Stony Ridge, OH. Bill was a 1970 graduate of Lake High School and was a team leader at GM Powertrain, Toledo Transmission Operations where he thoroughly enjoyed his job and was still working after 52 years. He was a life long member of St. John’s Lutheran Church where he was very active serving on Stephen Ministries, Via de Cristo Men’s Retreat and had also served on Church Council. Being a true outdoorsman, he enjoyed deer and turkey hunting, walleye fishing and was a life-member of the N.R.A. More than anything else he enjoyed his grandkids and any activities that they are or were involved in as well as coaching girls softball in the Lake/Millbury area. Bill was notably the loudest in the room when watching an O.S.U. game on television, he was definitely a die hard fan. Go Bucks!
In addition to his wife, Judy, he is survived by his children; Mike (Dena) of Belleville, MI, Michelle (Jay) Scott of Defiance, Melissa (Andy) Heilman of
Perrysburg, grandkids: Jordan, & Zariah Scott, brothers; Steve (Sally), Bruce (Kathy), George (Mary), Ed (Kim), Joe (Patti), Jim (Maria) Trombly all of MI., sister-in-law’s; Jenny Trombly of MI., Kelley Trombly of IN. brother-in-law; Jim Wagner of Millbury, many nieces and nephews and not to be forgotten his beloved grand dogs. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers; Thomas and David.
Family and friends will be received for a memorial visitation on Thursday, July 21, 2022 from 3-8 pm at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 5520 Fremont Pike Perrysburg, OH. There will be additional visitation at the Church on Friday, July 22, 2022 from 11 with memorial services being at noon. Rev. Mike Hughes will officiate. Interment will be held at Restlawn Memorial Park, Perrysburg, OH. A bereavement luncheon will be served in the church fellowship hall following the cemetery committal services, Memorial contributions may be given to St. John’s Lutheran Church. Those wishing to express a word of encouragement, share a memory or photo may do so at: www.marshfuneralhomes.com.