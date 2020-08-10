Willard “Bill” Reyome, 84, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away Friday, August 7, 2020.
He was born on October 13, 1934 to the late Merle and Mildred (Fletcher) Reyome. Bill is survived by his daughter Pam Reymone of Bowling Green: sons: Tim (Amy) Reyome of Northwood; Michael (Angie) Reyome of Bowling Green; brother Ray Reyome; 2 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, brothers: Bob and Melvin; and Dolly the mother of Pam, Tim and Michael. Bill was a MP (Military Police) in the Ohio National Guard for 10 years. He also worked for the City of Bowling Green in the maintenance and refuge department until he retired.
Service for Bill will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home & Crematory 1460 W. Wooster Street, Bowling Green, Ohio 43402. www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com