Wendy Rae Harwell, 48, of Wauseon, Ohio passed away October 23, 2021.
She was born on February 27, 1973 to Ruth (Brown) Sensabaugh and the late Elmer Demecs in Bowling Green, Ohio. She Married Steve Harwell on August 23, 1997 and he survives her. Wendy is also survived by her daughter Desarae Harwell (Mark Colture); son Steven (Autumn) Harwell; grandchildren: Karleigh, Braleigh, Aiden, and Ivvali; sisters: Tara Langlass and Bobbi Sensabaugh; 8 nieces and 1 nephew. Wendy was preceded in death by her father and sister Robin Brown.
Wendy worked at Cooper Standard Automotive for a number of years. She had a passion for crocheting and made baby blankets for her family and friends. Wendy enjoyed camping and cruising around in her purple traverse. She was know as Maw Maw to her grand babies, whom she loved to the moon.
Memorial contribution may be gifted to Village View Church of Christ, 801 W Poe Rd, Bowling Green, OH 43402. Visitation for Wendy will be held on Thursday, October 28, 2021 from 12:00 pm until the time of her funeral service at 2:00 pm in Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home, 1460 W. Wooster Street, Bowling Green, Ohio 43402. www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com.