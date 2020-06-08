At the age of 79, Wendy Ann Novotny passed away peacefully on Saturday June 6, 2020 of natural causes.
She was born on November 26, 1940 to Ellen (Ronk) and Jack Bostdorf at Community Hospital in Bowling Green, Ohio. She was preceded in death by an infant brother, her parents, grandparents, and two (2) aunts. She is survived by her husband James Novotny, daughter Mary Ellen Kellow, son-in-law Bradley Kellow and her loving grandchildren Morgan Elise and Adam James (AJ) Kellow, who all live in Bowling Green.
Wendy was a 1958 graduate of Bowling Green High School and graduated from Davis Business College in Toledo. A true “townie,” she was one of the longest and proudest supporters of the local community, Bowling Green High School and Bowling Green State University. Since graduation she proudly served on the Class of ‘58’s reunion committee and enjoyed attending all of the community and schools’ musical and athletic events.
She truly loved her nearly 50-year career in the banking industry. She began working with Bowling Green Banking Company, First National Bank of Bowling Green and Mid-American Bank before ultimately retiring from Sky Bank in 2007.
Family and church were her true passions in life. She was a lifelong member of the First Presbyterian Church of Bowling Green. She taught Sunday School and held numerous positions there throughout her lifetime. She will be buried with her Bible, which was given to her by her Grandparents Ronk in 1950.
Wendy met the love of her life in March of 1968 on a blind date in Toledo, Ohio. They were engaged one month later and married in October of that same year. They enjoyed almost 52 years of marriage together and could still be seen walking around downtown Bowling Green holding hands.
Visitation for Wendy will be held on Thursday June 11, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at Dunn Funeral Home, located in the Historical District of Bowling Green at 408 Wet Wooster St. A Graveside service will be held Thursday at 12:30 p.m. at Plain Township Cemetery in Bowling Green. Rev. David Montgomery will officiate.
Donations can be made to the First Presbyterian Church or the BGHS Band Boosters, in Wendy’s memory.
To share an online condolence or fond memory with the Novotny family please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com