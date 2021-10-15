Wayne “Mac” Douglas McMillin passed away unexpectedly on October 11, 2021 at the age of 69. Born to Douglas McMillin and Mary Ethel (Cherry) Nickels on May 17, 1952 in Toledo, Ohio.
Wayne was a man who knew no enemies and could not go anywhere without running into someone he knew. His gruff but sweet voice was always ready with a warm “Hello.” During his many years as a 4-H advisor, Wayne acted as a “Second Dad” to many of the kids in his club. He had a rugged sense of humor, and you never knew when he’d deliver a straight-faced zinger. One such being, “Hey kid, you owe me a dollar for riding the dirt.” He was proud of his long career as a truck driver and drove countless miles to support his family. We could always count on him for directions to anywhere, usually down to the mile marker.
Above all, Wayne loved his wife of 41 years, Sheila and their four children: Jobe (Tiffany) McMillin; Cole (Anna) McMillin; Sarah (Chris) Bursiek; and Emily (Matt) Bruning. He was a proud Papa to his 8 grandchildren: Savannah, Morgan, Pierson, Xenia, Avaya, Henry, Lilly, and Mason. He is also survived by his step-father, Eldon “Nick” Nickels; his sister Sharon (Jerry) Price; brother Gene (Pam) McMillin; sister Beth (Robert) Juby, and many nieces and nephews. Also, he leaves behind many who consider him close family. Wayne was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Gary and Mark.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, November 21. Details to follow. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Witzler-Shank-Walker Funeral Home, Perrysburg (419-874-3133). Donations to honor the life of Wayne (Mac) may be sent to Sheila McMillin in care of the funeral home. Condolences may be made online to the family at walkerfuneralhomes.com.