Wayne Lewis Feather, 73, of Liberty Center, Ohio passed away on October 4, 2020. He was born on September 23, 1947 in Toledo, Ohio to Fred and Mabel (Sylvester) Feather. On February 21, 1970 Wayne married Rita Jennings at St. Paul Methodist Church in Napoleon, Ohio.
Wayne was a member of Shiloh Christian Union Church and loved his Lord. He was actively involved with Transport for Christ. Wayne proudly served his country in the US Army during the Vietnam War. He was honored to take part in Honor Flight and American Huey 369. Wayne enjoyed tinkering with antique cars, trucks, and motorcycles in his spare time. He was not only a truck driver, but also started his own school in order to teach new drivers. Wayne was an extremely hardworking man that loved spending time with his family.
Wayne is survived by his wife of 50 years, Rita; son, Matthew (Shirley) Feather; grandchildren, Nathan (Megan Fife) Thrasher and Hannah Feather; great granddaughter, Amelia Thrasher and siblings, Floyd (Sylvia) Feather and Leroy (Marilyn) Feather. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Glenn Feather.
Friends and family will be received at the Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, Napoleon on Friday, October 23, 2020 from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM. A memorial service with military honors will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Shiloh Christian Union Church, 2100 County Road 5, Delta, Ohio, at 2:00 PM with an hour of visitation prior to services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to CHP Home and Hospice or the Henry County Veterans Association. Online condolences and messages may be shared with the family at rodenbergergray.com.
In true lifelong truck driver fashion, Wayne completed his final run on 10-4.
Due to the current health conditions surrounding COVID-19, masks will be required to attend services or visitation in accordance with the State. Please also respect social distancing and make use of the website to contact the family if you are not feeling well.