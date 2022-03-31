Wayne Freeman, 67, beloved Husband, Father, and Grandfather, was called to his eternal resting place on March 29, 2022.
He entered this world on April 11, 1954 in Findlay, OH, born to late Norman and Dolores (Courtney) Freeman. He married Karen (Smith) Freeman on August 10, 1985 and she survives him in Rudolph, Ohio.
Wayne is also survived by his sons: Mark Freeman, Jamie Mossbarger (Dawn Iagnemma-Mossbarger); brothers: Bruce (Lisa) Freeman, Roger (Debra) Freeman: sister Ruth (Dennis) Zernhel, granddaughters: Korah Freeman, Aaliyah Mossbarger; grandson Leroy Mossbarger; dogs: Ellie Mae, Charlene; and cat Tippy.
Wayne worked for Cooper Standard for 40 years. He was a member of the Oak Dale United Methodist Church. He was known for his unique laugh. Wayne was a kind and gentle soul who always had a story to tell. He was giving, loving and valued his family. He like to travel, go out to eat, tend to his garden, and root for the OSU Buckeyes football team. He will be dearly missed by all that knew him.
Services will be private.
Memorial contributions in his honor may be gifted to the Wood County Humane Society.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home, 1460 W Wooster Street, Bowling Green, Ohio.