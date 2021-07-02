Wayne Edward Swartz, 81, of Oregon, OH, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, June 29, 2021. He was born November 14, 1939 in Toledo, OH to Howard L. and Eleanor Lydia May (Newman) Swartz. Wayne married the love of his life, Kathleen Wolfe, on May 30, 1958 and together they raised their family. He was employed for many years in education, working with students at Otsego Local Schools as a guidance counselor, athletic director and coached football, baseball, and girls’ softball, retiring after 38 years. He later worked as an advisor at Owens Community College. Wayne loved working with students and helping them achieve their fullest potential. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Wayne is survived by his wife, Kathleen; his children, Debra (Don) Pfouts and Paul (Heather) Swartz; his grandchildren, Shane (Brittany) Pfouts, Bryan Pfouts and Breann (Josh) Majors; his great-grandchildren, Easton, Leyana, Braxten, Bexley, Kipton and Eleanor; and his sister, Sandra (Paul) Vertz. He is preceded in death by his parents.
Family and friends may visit the Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Rd in Oregon on Monday, July 5, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. with the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Wayne will be laid to rest at Lake Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions in his name may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children.