Ward, Phillip Dudley was delivered into this world on June 12, 1936, by his grandfather Harley E. Ward, M.D. on the doctor’s kitchen table in Pemberville, Ohio. Phil went to meet the Angels on January 2, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard R. Ward and Genevieve Keil Ward Beck. He lived in Detroit until age eleven, moved to Bowling Green, Ohio when his grandfather Keil passed away leaving the Keil Lumber Company to be managed by his parents. In High School and College, he participated in basketball, football and track. His career involved directory advertising and real estate.
Survivors include his wife of 49 years, Dorothy Spasoff, sons, Steven, David, Jeffrey and Robert, his sister Suzanne Miller, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Arrangements by Moss Feaster Funeral Home, Dunedin Florida.