Walter “Walt” D. Reinbolt, age 72, of Luckey, OH passed away on Sunday, August 28, 2022 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Perrysburg. He was born on December 2, 1949 in Toledo, OH to Bill and Edna (Roth) Reinbolt. He went on to become a member of the 1968 graduating Class at Rossford High School. On August 3, 1986 he married Nina L. Kline in Luckey, OH. Walt and Nina have celebrated 36 years of marriage together.

Walt worked for Chrysler in Perrysburg as a tool and die maker for 30 plus years before he retired. He was a member of St. Michaels Catholic Church in Gibsonburg and a past member of St. Rose in Perrysburg. His ministries included membership in the Knights of Columbus. He was a life member of the