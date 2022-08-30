Walter “Walt” D. Reinbolt, age 72, of Luckey, OH passed away on Sunday, August 28, 2022 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Perrysburg. He was born on December 2, 1949 in Toledo, OH to Bill and Edna (Roth) Reinbolt. He went on to become a member of the 1968 graduating Class at Rossford High School. On August 3, 1986 he married Nina L. Kline in Luckey, OH. Walt and Nina have celebrated 36 years of marriage together.
Walt worked for Chrysler in Perrysburg as a tool and die maker for 30 plus years before he retired. He was a member of St. Michaels Catholic Church in Gibsonburg and a past member of St. Rose in Perrysburg. His ministries included membership in the Knights of Columbus. He was a life member of the
NRA, Pheasants Forever and one of the Wood County Chapter founding members. Walt was also a past president of Forks Conservation Club in Pemberville.
Walt was an avid sports fan of The Ohio State Buckeyes, the Detroit Red Wings and Detroit Tigers. He loved being outdoors hunting and fishing. However, his greatest love was his family.
In addition to his wife Nina, Walt is survived by his daughter, Dawn Friedman and his grandson, Miles Friedman both of NC. Sister, RoseMary (Mark) Cooper of MI. Niece, Stephanie Dunn of Rossford and nephew, Zach Dunn of Bradner. Special brothers: Rod, Andy and Paul Musgrove and Bill Tyson. He was preceded in death by his parents, son, Daniel Reinbolt and Brother, Dennis Reinbolt.
Family and friends will be received on 4-7 p.m., Friday, September 2, 2022 at the Marsh & Marsteller Funeral Home, 110 Main Street, Luckey, OH. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m., Saturday, September 3, 2022 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, 317 E. Madison in Gibsonburg, OH. Celebrant will be Fr. Ted Miller. Interment will be in St. Michael Cemetery, Gibsonburg. Memorial contributions may take the form of contributions to: the family, c/o Nina Reinbolt. Those wishing to express a word of encouragement or share a memory or photo may do so at www.marshfuneralhomes.com.