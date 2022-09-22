Walter Kenneth Hall age 71 of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away Wednesday September 21, 2022, at his residence.
Walter was born in the Philippines on August 6, 1951, to Paul and Elaine (Jose) Hall. He was very easy going and enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and his four-legged friend “MoMo”. Walter was a huge fan of the Atlanta Braves, Georgia Bulldogs, and the Atlanta Falcons.
He was preceded in death by his parents and son Walter Garrett Hall. He is survived by his former spouse Vicky Hall, children Crystal (Jason) Brooks, Tiffany Reed and Wesley (Kaley) Hall, brothers, Ronald, Mark, Toby, Dennis and Joe Hall. Also surviving are 7 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
The family would like to thank the folks at Bridge Hospice for providing such excellent care for Walter. The family will be receiving friends in the Urbanski Funeral Home a Life Celebration Home 5055 Secor Rd Toledo, Ohio on Tuesday September 27, 2022, from 12:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. where services will begin at 4:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family to help cover funeral expenses.