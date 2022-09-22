Walter Kenneth Hall age 71 of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away Wednesday September 21, 2022, at his residence.

Walter was born in the Philippines on August 6, 1951, to Paul and Elaine (Jose) Hall. He was very easy going and enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and his four-legged friend “MoMo”. Walter was a huge fan of the Atlanta Braves, Georgia Bulldogs, and the Atlanta Falcons.