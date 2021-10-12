Walter G. Montenegro, 89, of Bowling Green, Ohio, passed away Monday October 11, 2021.
He was born October 7, 1932 in Brooklyn, New York to the late Walter and Marie (Arre) Montenegro. He married the love of his life Therese Straub on February 13, 1959 and she preceded him in death September 12, 2011.
Walter attended Manhattan High school of Aviation Trades in New York, New York, Brooklyn Polytechnic Institute in Brooklyn, New York and Bowling Green State University. He served his country proudly in the United States Army during the Korean War.
He was an avid reader and enjoyed spending time listening to classical music and watching operas on TV.
He is survived by his brother Robert Montenegro of Dayton, Ohio, numerous nieces and nephews and good friend Annetta and Chuck Stemen of Bowling Green.
A Graveside Service will be held on Friday, October 15, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Oak Grove Cemetery. Pastor Doug McKinney will officiate. Full military honors will be rendered by the Wood County Honor Detail.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Dunn Funeral Home in Bowling Green.
Memorial contributions may be given in his memory to the BGSU Library.
