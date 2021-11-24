Walter Edwin Reed, 83, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away November 22, 2021. He was born January 9, 1938 in Toledo, Ohio to the late Irvin and Dorothy (Berry) Reed. He married Sharon Kelly Reed, they divorced and she preceded him in death. He married Hilda Hernandez on September 27, 1985 and she survives in Bowling Green.
Walt worked for Chrysler before becoming a police officer in Genoa and later in Elmore. Following his work as a police officer, he worked as a general contractor for 31 years.
Walt was a member of the AMVETS in Bowling Green. He coached youth baseball for 5 years in Genoa. He was always working on a project, enjoyed woodworking and taking care of his yard. He was an avid NASCAR and Green Bay Packers fan. His greatest joy came from the time he spent with his family.
Along with his wife of 36 years Hilda, Walter is survived by his sons Shawn (Kristin) Reed of Portage, Ohio, Scott (Amy) Reed of Weston, Ohio, and Steve (Connie) Reed of Genoa, Ohio, step-daughter Alicia (Michael) Evans of Bowling Green, Ohio, grandchildren Levi, Nicole, Lindsey, Amanda, Hunter, and Adrianna and great-grandchildren Hudson, Thomas, Elyse, Abby, Alex, Aaliyah, Keith and Kam.
He was preceded in death by his parents, son Tim Reed and sister Sandy Nagley.
Services will be private for the family. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Dunn Funeral Home in Bowling Green.
Memorial contributions may be given to the American Heart Association.
To share an online condolence or fond memory with the Reed family please visit [http://www.dunnfuneralhome.com%20/]www.dunnfuneralhome.com.