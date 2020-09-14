W. Jane Sloan, 79, of Weston, Ohio passed away September 12, 2020 with her family by her side. She was born December 14, 1940 in Deshler, Ohio to the late Stanley and Bertha (Baer) Engle. She married Raymond E. Sloan on February 8, 1974 and he survives in Weston.
Jane worked at Otsego & Bowling Green Schools as a substitute cook. She was a member of Weston United Methodist Church, Bowling Green Eagles 2180 and VFW Post 1148 in Bowling Green. She enjoyed dancing, doing crossword puzzles, camping and taking bus trips to the casino with her friends. Her greatest joy in life came from the time she spent with her family.
Along with her husband of 46 years Raymond, Jane is survived by her son John (Tina) Bath Jr. of Bowling Green, Ohio, grandchildren Shannon (Chad) Bath and Leslie Bath, 5 great grandchildren, 2 step-children and sister Shirley Cron.
She was preceded in death by her son Robert L. Bath, sister June Launder and 1 step-child.
Her funeral service will be held on Wednesday September 16, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Dunn Funeral Home, located in the Historical District of Bowling Green at 408 West Wooster St. Chaplin Kathy Archer will officiate. Interment will follow at Weston Cemetery. Visitation will be held Wednesday morning from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:00 a.m. In accordance with the local mandate, the use of face masks/coverings will be required while inside the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be given in her memory to The American Cancer Society.
