Virginia Telecky, 94, of Bowling Green passed away on Wednesday, January 19th.
She was born on March 20, 1927 to the late Nicholas and Anna (Selzer) Michaelis in Kansas City, Missouri.
She married Norman Telecky on August 21, 1954 and they were married 57 year before he passed away on April 22, 2012.
Virginia is survived by her 5 children: Greg (Erin) Telecky of Bowling Green; Karen (Ted) Keegan of Columbus; Frances (Kevin) Hughes of Cincinnati; Diane (Dave) Hegemann of Cincinnati; and Barbara (Mike) Buschelmann of Cincinnati; Son-in-law Tony Steward of Bowling Green; 15 grandchildren: Melissa, Madison, Jared, Allison (Michael Staun), Kasey, Emily (AJ), Eileen (Brian), Elise, Owen, Alex, Kyle, Nikki, John, Jake and Matt; 6 Great Grandchildren.
Virginia was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and a daughter Mary Ann Steward.
Virginia worked as an administrative assistant for Wood County Veteran’s Office. She was a member of St. Aloysius Catholic Church for 47 years where she served as a Eucharistic Minister, assisted with the food pantry, was a member of the Altar and Rosary Society, participated in Bible Studies and attended daily mass. Virginia was also a member of the Bowling Green County Club where she enjoyed playing golf with her husband Norman and friends. She was also a member of the Golferette league and was known as an excellent golfer. Her friends have coined her drives as “The Virginia shot” as they always went perfectly straight down the fairway. She liked to play bridge, knit, sew, and made many Halloween costumes and coats for her children.
Above all Virginia enjoyed spending time with all her family and friends.
Memorial contributions may be gifted to St. Aloysius Church in Bowling Green, Ohio.
Visitation will be held on Monday, January 24, 2022 from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm at Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home, 1460 W. Wooster Street, Bowling Green, Ohio 43402.
Her Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, January 25, 10:00 am at St. Aloysius Catholic Church 150 S. Enterprise Street, Bowling Green, Ohio.
Interment will immediately follow at Oak Grove Cemetery. Hanneman Family Funeral Homes is honored to serve Virginia’s family and encourage those to share a fond memory or condolence by visiting www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com