Virginia R. “Ginny” Morehouse, 89, of Maine, and formerly of Perrysburg, Ohio, passed away Thursday, December 10, 2020, at the Knox Center, Rockland, ME.
Ginny was born October 25, 1931 to Martin and Mary (Sattler) Haas Sr., in Perrysburg, OH.
She had worked for Lime City Market, retiring in 1969. In fact, it was the market where she would meet her future husband Donald. She married Donald E. Morehouse at St. Rose Catholic Church in Perrysburg on October 5, 1957.
Ginny and Donald raised 2 children and celebrated nearly 57 years of marriage, before Donald’s passing in 2014. She was a member of St. Rose Catholic Church, she also enjoyed embroidering and going to mother’s club with her friends. However, it was her family that brought her the most joy in life.
Ginny is survived by her children: Robert (Katrina) Morehouse of ME, Brenda (Steven Tanalski) Morehouse of TN, and grandson: Joshua Morehouse of ME.
In addition to her husband Donald, she was preceded in death by her parents.
Ginny will be laid to rest next to Donald at St. Rose Cemetery in a Committal Service, to be announced at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials take the form of contributions to: St. Rose Catholic Church (Cemetery Fund) 215 E. Front, Perrysburg, OH 43551.
Those wishing to express a word of encouragement, share a memory or photo, can do so at: www.marshfuneralhomes.com.