Virginia Mae Overmyer, age 93, of Grand Rapids, Ohio, passed away on Friday, December 31, 2021, to be with Jesus Christ her Lord and Savior. Born on February 2, 1928, to Merlin and Elsie Stickles in Perrysburg, Ohio. Virginia lived a life dedicated to health and the health of others. She performed reflexology, iridology, colonics, and was a licensed massage therapist. She owned a vitamin store, worked at the Kerr House, was an Emergency Medical Responder (EMR), used essential oils, taught Tai Chi, Chi Gong and Ai Chi. Virginia was a professional photographer and along with her husband, Kenneth, held a registered clown designation in which they went into hospitals and nursing homes offering hope and laughter. She dedicated her entire life to helping others get well and stay well. In addition, Virginia was a loving wife and mother to four (4) children.
On October 2, 1946, Virginia married Kenneth Overmyer in Maumee, Ohio; he preceded her in death on February 12, 2010. Virginia is survived by her sister Wanda (Stickles) Yawberg, her children Judy (James) Price, of Maumee, Jim (Brenda) Overmyer, of Jerry City, Thomas (Judy) Overmyer, of Maumee, and Timothy (Joyce) Overmyer of Marco Island, FL, 11 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, and 5 great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother James Stickles (killed in action – WWII), Frederick Stickles, and her great-granddaughter, Ellie Virginia on March 25, 2016.