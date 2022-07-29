Virginia M. (Kendall) Miller, 87, of The Villages, Florida and formerly of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away Wednesday July 27, 2022.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Thursday August 4, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at Dunn Funeral Home, located in the Historical District of Bowling Green at 408 West Wooster Street. Public visitation will be held from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service. Interment will follow at Wood County Memory Gardens. Pastor Roseann Kalinowski of Cloverdale Church will officiate.