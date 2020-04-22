Virginia M. Clink, 83 of Pemberville, passed away, Sunday, April 19, 2020 at Otterbein Senior Living, Pemberville, OH. She was born on April 7, 1937 in Bowling Green, OH to Paul and Helen (Nissen) Martin. She married Ned F. Clink in Gibsonburg and they celebrated many years of marriage, before Ned’s passing in 2015. In addition, to being a wife and mother, she worked as a beautician for many years and always maintained her license throughout her life. Later in her working career, Virginia worked for a number of years at Bowling Green State University in the French House as the chef. In addition to being a life member at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Pemberville, in her free-time she enjoyed cooking, baking, antiquing, and buying and selling at various area flea markets. She had a passion for flower gardening, but it was her family that always remained her greatest passion.
Virginia is survived by her children: Beth Anne (Paul) Hodel of Bryan, Carlotta Clink of Toledo and Alan (Stacey) Clink of Pemberville, 4 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Sister, Norma Kinker of Pemberville. Brother, David Martin of Bowling Green, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, Ned, Virginia was preceded in death by her parents, and brother, Richard Martin.
Virginia will be laid to rest next to Ned in a family committal service at Pemberville Union Cemetery in Pemberville, OH. Officiating, will be Pastor Matthew Musteric. Memorials may take the form of contributions to: Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Pemberville. Those wishing to express a word of encouragement, share a memory or photo may do so at: www.marshfuneralhomes.com